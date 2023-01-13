Esha Gupta’s Slip Dress With Thigh-High Slit Is Made For Red Carpet Moment

When it comes to setting fashion goals there is no one better than our Bollywood divas. Actress Esha Gupta is the ultimate fashionista. The actress never fails to experiment with her looks and her social media posts are evidence of this. We have always been charmed by the diva’s sense of style. Each of her pictures compels fashion enthusiasts to take notes. Recently, she posted a picture in a stunning gown and she is definitely raising the bar high. “Feels like summer under this sun," she captioned the post.

She looked lovely in the beige gown, giving us perfect inspiration for red carpet moments. Esha Gupta was dressed in a Shehla Khan outfit. Her gown had ruffle embellishments and sleeveless motifs. The dress featured a deep V-neckline, a knot motif, and a thigh-high slit before descending to pastel pink lace. The actress completed her ensemble with sleek diamond earrings from Hyba Jewels and tinted sunglasses. She wore a pair of pastel stilettos. Esha had her hair open. Her entire sunkissed ensemble was styled by Sonika Grover.

Earlier, Esha Gupta shared another snap from a photoshoot. She was wearing a skirt and a bralette dress made in silver. Esha Gupta used a simple silver anklet with the ensemble to keep the accessories to a minimum. She ultimately decided on long, centre-parted hair, a neutral lip colour, darker brows, little makeup, and flushed cheeks to glam up the look.

If you think these looks are setting the temperature high, wait till you see the next look. Esha Gupta chose a full-black, hooded goth look. Here, she wore a black crop top with a high neck underneath a silky satin drape that formed a skirt with pleats akin to a saree and partially covered her head. A silver-diamond necklace, black covered shoes, and silky black gloves in the operatic style completed her outfit.

Esha Gupta last appeared with Bobby Deol in Aashram 3. The web series is directed by Prakash Jha. It also starred Adhyayan Suman, Anupria Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury.

