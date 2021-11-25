Essential Things Millennial Men Must Know About Their Reproductive Health

Our 21st century lifestyle is filled with tension and stress which has ultimately taken a huge toll on our reproductive health. Poor reproductive health is cause of a huge concern among the millennials.

Medical practitioners over the years have concluded some of the most basic things that millennial men should keep in mind to ensure a robust and a sound reproductive health. These include-

Smoking and drinking

Lethargic lifestyle

Sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, STI

Excessive levels of stress which can lead to a nervous breakdown

Consuming a lot of unhealthy food

Doing little or no exercisesSo here are a few things which every man needs to know to take good care about their reproductive health-

>There should be enough awareness about sexually transmitted diseases

There needs to be a lot of awareness among men regarding the sexually transmitted diseases like HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), Syphilis, Chlamydia, Herpes etc. Since till now there is no vaccine which can provide a defence mechanism in regard to these diseases, prevention is the only key to protection regarding these diseases. Use of contraceptives should also be promoted.

>Regular exercises is the key to remain fit and healthy

The rising cases of heart attacks among young people is a cause of concern. A major reason for this is the sedentary lifestyle with little or no physical activity. Physical exercises like jogging, swimming and Yoga should be done on a regular priority by the young men which can provide a solution to poor reproductive health problems like low sperm count.

>Intake of healthy food

Packaged and processed foods having excess salt should be avoided strictly as they can lead to severe health related issues. They should be replaced with fruits and veggies with eight to nine glasses of water everyday providing every nutrient required by the body.

