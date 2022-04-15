Evening Snack? Well, Why not Try this Sumptuous Achari Aloo Tikka

We often say that potatoes are the king of vegetables. You prepare them alone or combine them with any other veggies or even meat, they taste the difference in each dish. However, there are times when we get bored of them, right?

But here is a new dish called achari aloo tikka, which is delicious and something you can eat as evening snacks.

Ingredients:

1. Potatoes 10 to 12 small sized

2. Curd

Advertisement

3. Ginger garlic paste 1 tablespoon

4. Chaat masala 1 tablespoon

5. Turmeric Half tablespoon

6. Garam masala 1 tablespoon

7. Red chillies powder 1 tablespoon

8. Dry fenugreek powder half tablespoon

9. Mix pickle paste 2 tablespoon

10. Besan flour 2 tablespoon

11. Butter 2 tablespoon

12. Mustard oil

13. Salt as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: Wash the potatoes thoroughly, peel them off and then keep them in the cooker to boil.

Step 2: Keep the curd in the mixing bowl and beat it well.

Step 3: Now, add ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, gram flour, turmeric, garam masala, dry fenugreek powder, mix pickle paste and salt as per taste and mix it well.

Step 4: Add 2 tablespoons of mustard oil to it. Mix them well and make a thick paste.

Step 5: Take the boiled potatoes and add them to the curd paste and mix it well with the mixture.

Step 6: Keep the mixture aside for 20 minutes to marinate.

Advertisement

Step 7: Meanwhile, grease the baking tray with butter and turn the oven on. Start keeping the potatoes one by one on the tray.

Step 8: After placing the potatoes keep them for 15 minutes to bake. Add one spoon of butter on top of it and then the delicious achari aloo tikka is ready. It can be served with green chutney.

This recipe is delicious and takes only 20 minutes to prepare.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.