Evening Snacking Ideas for Samosa Lovers

A warm cup of tea with some delicious evening snacks is the idea of a perfect evening for nearly every Indian. Snacking is inextricably linked to India’s culture. It forms an essential part of our daily little joys; a source of comfort and it creates a sense of nostalgia and a feel-good experience for its consumers. Munching on snacks has been an integral part of our Indian love for food. And therefore, with time and changing scenarios and ecosystems, it has been evolving and getting more organized, experimental, experiential.

There are many regionally preferred snacks that are famous and loved across the country like kachori, vada pav etc. but the love for samosas is ubiquitous and this delicacy is available across the length and breadth of the country in different versions.

We strongly believe and the market also stands by our opinion that samosas are a universal snack. It has also been given the title of an international snack due to its overwhelming popularity.

The intuitive combination of classic recipes with current textures and flavours is what Nidhi Singh, Co Founder, Samosa Singh aspires for. She says, “We are constantly perfecting the technique of creating delectable samosas that are both better tasting and healthier—lighter product with the satisfying crunch, warmth, and flavour of India’s favourite snack—samosa."

For all the samosa fans, it is no less than a dream come true to have their favourite snack available in a wide range of varieties. Singh lists below some evening snack ideas for samosa lovers:

Cheese Chilli Samosa: No one could ever say no to cheese. In fact, cheese is a go-to ingredient for nearly every food item and samosa is no exception. So, for all the people who like their evening snack to be cheesy yet spicy, nothing could be better than a cheese chilli samosa.

Punjabi Aloo Samosa: Are you someone who is a fan of Punjabi food and a samosa lover at the same time, then Punjabi aloo samosa is definitely for you. This perfect fusion of rich Punjabi spices in a samosa makes a fantastic snack if you have friends or family come over for evening tea.

Masala Corn Samosa: Masala corn has been a go-to snack for people since ages. Especially during the winter, masala corn is in great demand. And nothing can be better for people to have their favourite masala corn infused into a samosa, ideal evening snack! So, for all the masala corn lovers, add masala corn samosa to your list.

Evening snack has been all about the samosas for samosa fans. The idea of a warm cup of tea with freshly fried samosa is like a real bliss for samosa lovers. Especially with so many types of samosas coming into being, starting from cheese chilli samosa, kadhai paneer samosa to masala corn samosa, veggie samosa and Punjabi aloo samosa, it is finally time to put your samosa cravings to an end.

