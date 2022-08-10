Ever Applied Rice on Your Face? Try These 5 Ways if Not

The globe has been captivated by Korean beauty trends, which give women perfect, radiant, and toned skin. If you enjoy Korean beauty products, you must be aware of the glass skin trend, which makes the skin appear as transparent as a mirror. Rice deserves a lot of the credit for this. Learn how to apply rice to the skin.

Being one of the main ingredients in Korean cosmetics, rice aids in pore reduction, complexion illumination, skin tightening, and calming of the harsh skin texture. It can offer you lovely, glowing skin and is a long-forgotten beauty ingredient. In many skin-brightening, skin-whitening, and anti-aging skin care products, rice and rice water are both regarded as the most effective beauty ingredients. In fact, it can be used to treat and prevent acne, eliminate acne scars, and get rid of hyperpigmentation, age spots, and dark spots all over your face and body, including around your mouth, upper lips, and eyes.

Use rice on your face in one of these 5 ways:

To get rid of acne and go closer to preserving clear, radiant skin, incorporate rice into your everyday routine.

1. Rice flour mask

Mix 3 tablespoons of rice flour that has been finely milled.

To create a thin liquid, combine 2 teaspoons of burned plant pulp with cold water in the appropriate ratio.

Apply this concoction on your face and neck. After an hour, remove it entirely by washing it off with cold water.

Your skin will immediately feel calmer and rejuvenate.

For optimal results, apply this mask a minimum of once each week.

2. Rice water mist

Boil the rice, strain it, then gather the water.

After letting it cool, put it in a tiny spray bottle for storage.

By just soaking the rice in water overnight and collecting the water the next morning, you can also avoid the need to boil the rice.

Use the fermented rice water as a face spray in the morning after your shower and just before you go to bed after letting it ferment for two to three days.

3. Rice water ice cubes

Pick up a cup of rice (about 100 g). You have a variety of rice options.

In a dish, add three cups of water (between 500 and 700 ml).

Give the rice a 30-minute soak in the water.

Rice should be gently moved and stirred with your fingertips.

Rice should be strained, and water should be collected in a big glass bottle.

Keep it cold. Additionally, you can freeze the water and ice every morning and at night.

4. Rice and curd

Pick up a cup of rice (about 100 g). You have a variety of rice options.

Pulverize the rice.

Add one tablespoon of curd and half a spoonful of gramme flour.

With a brush, apply it to your face and allow it to dry.

Now use water to gently wash your face.

5. Rice powder and essential oil

Add 1 tablespoon of curd to 1 tablespoon of rice powder.

Add a couple of drops of essential oil now.

Utilize it on the face in a massaging motion.

20 minutes after applying, wash it off.

So ladies, these are some methods for using rice to acquire clear, smooth skin that is free of scars and acne.

