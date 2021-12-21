Ever Thought Why Sweatshirts Always Have V-Notch? Well, Here's Your Answer

There are various things around us that we do not give much thought to. For example, ever wondered Why all sweatshirts have a V Sign on the front sides? Is there any solid reason behind it? The answer is yes. Having a v-neck on a sweatshirt serves a lot of purposes other than just being a fashion statement.

V-Notch, first created in 1926

According to the information from The Russell Athletic website, the sweatshirt, which has become a fashion statement today, was first created by Benjamin Russell in 1926. There was an important reason behind creating the trademark ‘V-Notch’ in the sweatshirt. What is the V-notch? It’s the small V-shaped logo that was and is popularly referred to as the V-notch.

Going back in time, sweatshirts were first designed as football jerseys. When the jerseys were made, the design, in the V shape, was covered with a thick patch of cloth, in such a way that absorbed as much sweat as possible.

Advertisement

Apart from this, this design also helped maintain the shape of the sweatshirt. Thus, this small and insignificant design has a huge history and a deep purpose behind it.

If we do a detailed study of the history of the sweatshirt, its design, size and fabric had also been altered with time. T-shirts and hoodies eventually began to evolve into sweatshirts, but the V-Notch sign remained the same. So the next time you buy or wear a sweatshirt, you will be fully aware of its history.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.