Ever Tried Honey Hair Mask? Give it a Shot For These Benefits

For many years we have been using honey as a natural sweetener and it’s also being used in many Ayurvedic medicines. Due to its numerous healing properties it has been an essential part of traditional medicines in many countries. It is known for healing wounds, treating digestive problems, reducing throat infections and improving skin conditions.

Honey is also very good for hair. It can be used to hydrate, condition, and improve the health of hair. Here are ways to make your own mask at home using honey as the main ingredient, which could help to make your hair thick and long.

The use of organic honey to make this mask could be more beneficial for your hair. A honey hair mask can be made using a variety of ingredients. This is one of the simplest and works best on hair that is dry and damaged.

Ingredients to make hair mask with honey

· Half cup honey

· A quarter cup olive oil

Steps to prepare it

· Mix honey and olive oil well in a bowl.

· Heat this mixture in the microwave for 20 seconds.

· Let the mixture cool slightly and apply it well while massaging the hair with the help of your hands.

· Leave it on the hair for 30 minutes and then wash the hair with regular shampoo.

You can also try another honey hair mask. Here are the ingredients:

· Half cup curd

· 3-4 tsp honey

· 2 tsp coconut oil

Steps to prepare it

· Start with mixing curd and honey together in a bowl.

· When the mixture is ready, add 2 teaspoons of coconut oil to it and then mix it well.

· Apply the mixture well on dry hair in circular motion. If desired, cover the hair with a hair cap.

· After 30 minutes, clean the hair thoroughly with normal water. You can also shampoo if you want.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

