Ever Tried Kantola Ki Sabji at Home? Here's an Easy Recipe

The Kantola sabji is full of medicinal properties. In many places, Kantola is also called Kakoda, and it offers several benefits against diseases. The Kantola sabji is not just healthy but also extremely tasty. If you have not tasted the sabji, and wish to make it at home, here’s an easy recipe for it.

Ingredients for Kantola sabzi include

Kantola/ Kakoda 1/2 kg

1 chopped Onion

Ginger garlic paste 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder 2 teaspoon

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

Mustard seeds 1/2 teaspoon

Cumin seeds 1 teaspoon

Asafoetida 2 pinch

Salt as per taste

Oil

First, wash Kantola with clean water and cut it into slices. Now take a pan, pour oil in it and keep it on a light flame. After heating the oil, put mustard seeds and cumin seeds in it. After a while, put the ginger-garlic paste and stir it for some time. Now put turmeric, coriander powder, chilli powder, 2 pinch asafoetida and salt as per taste in it. Fry all this for some time.

Now, put finely chopped onion in it, let it mix and cook well. Fry it for around two minutes. When the colour of the onion changes to golden brown, put sliced Kantola in it and mix it properly with the help of a spatula.

Make sure all the spices and Kantola get mixed properly. Now, cook the mixture for two to three minutes while stirring it. Then cover the pot and let it cook for around 15 minutes. Keep the gas flame low during this time. Do stir the preparation in between so that it does not stick at the bottom of the pot and 15 minutes later, your kantola sabji is ready.

