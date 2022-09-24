Ever Tried Masoor Dal for Skincare? Let's Get You Some Glowing Skin

We frequently search for high-end branded skin care products, yet we frequently overlook the pantry’s hidden treasures. The skin benefits greatly from using several common household products like olive oil, coffee, dark chocolate, tomatoes, papaya, and orange peel.

Masoor Dal (lentil) is one of those culinary ingredients that not only looks wonderful but also has a tone of advantages for the skin. This multipurpose, incredibly nutritious lentil aids in achieving flawlessly healthy, soft, and radiant skin.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

All you have to do is wash a cup of lentils thoroughly in warm water and clean them.

After washing the lentils, leave them soaked in clean water for some time.

Add some rose water and grind it into a fine consistency i.e. face mask. Milk or cream can also be used to make the paste smooth.

Prepare a face pack by mixing honey, cream, rose water and almond oil.

Follow these steps to apply the face pack like this on the face

Before applying the face pack, wash the face with lukewarm water and take steam well.

After taking steam, the pores of the skin get opened, which makes it easy to remove the dead skin cells.

Keep the masoor dal face pack on the face for about 30 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm or normal water.

Advertisement

Do not forget to moisturize the skin after washing the face

Masoor dal, a great natural exfoliant, eliminates dead skin cells and leaves behind radiant skin. Additionally, it removes debris and germs that cause breakouts and pimples. After continuous usage, the lentil also functions as a fantastic cleanser and removes blackheads and acne scars. It is a veritable gold mine of antioxidants, vitamins C, B6, B2, and folic acid, as well as minerals like iron, protein, calcium, zinc, and magnesium. Vitamin C aids in maintaining youthful, glowing skin.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here