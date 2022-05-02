Everyday Household Chores can also Help in Weight Loss, Here's How

Time and again, we have come across influencers and fitness enthusiasts on the internet who share interesting weight loss tips, exercises, and guides. As amusing as it appears, it is usually impossible to take out time for a workout when you are a part of the fast-paced urban life. One has to manage their work and personal lives, and after coming back from office, one has to tackle many household chores, leaving them no time to work out at home. While you are already putting so much effort into those household chores, why not turn them into effective exercises. So, we have pulled together a few daily tasks and everyday chores that will help you shed those extra kilos.

Chose stairs over elevators and escalators

Take an oath from now on that whenever you have to choose between stairs and escalators, you will always pick stairs over easy machines. In case your floor is way too high to reach on foot, you can take the elevator but while choosing your floor number always opt for two-three floors below your destination. So that you involve stairs a bit in your routine and also don’t forget to set a new goal every week by adding on one more floor to walk up.

Walk when you talk

We all spend most of our time in a day talking on a phone, be it family, friends or colleagues. So, why not turn this in our favour? Whenever you get a call, whether it is for five minutes or 30 minutes always walk and talk, this way you won’t even realise that you are working out and can burn some extra calories just while working or catching up with someone.

Clean your house

Obviously, cleaning is an everyday practice, and most of us have hired help currently. Why not do it ourselves? While washing dishes is a great exercise for our arms, brooming and sweeping will tighten your core and avail you of the benefits of squats.

