Everything You Need To Know About DASH Diet

The nutritional needs of our body change with age. Experts suggest many individuals, especially aged between 30-40 years, to start using the DASH diet.

DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (high blood pressure).

Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietitian at Fortis Hospital in Mumbai suggests that the DASH diet is one of the best dietary choices for individuals between 30-40 years. Having a DASH diet will help you to manage your blood pressure levels.

All-Day DASH Diet

Cereals and pulses

Consume cereals and pulses daily. 7 to 8 servings can be consumed in a day. Add cereals such as brown rice, whole-wheat bread and all kinds of pulses. The focus should be mainly on whole grains, as they contain more fiber and nutrients than refined grains. Also, they are naturally low in fat.

Vegetables and fruits

Consume 4 to 5 servings of vegetables and fruits every day. Add tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, green leafy vegetables, apples, pineapples and pears to your diet. Consume seasonal fruits and vegetables, as they contain all the essential nutrients.

Non-veg foods

Choose a lean meat variety only. While cooking, remember to separate the skin and fat from both poultry and meat. Also, instead of frying, it can be baked, boiled or roasted to increase its nutritional value. Eat heart-healthy fish such as salmon, herring and tuna. These fishes contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol.

Milk-based products

Milk, curd, cheese and other dairy products should be consumed in 2 to 3 servings per day. They contain calcium, vitamin D and protein. However, for this, you should choose low-fat or fat-free dairy products.

Nuts, seeds and legumes

Include 4 to 5 servings of almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, kidney beans, peas, pulses and other items from this group in your daily diet.

Fats and Oils

Add 2 to 3 servings of fats and oils.

Besides these food items, put a limit on the consumption of sugary drinks, sweets, sodium and red meats.

