Everything You Need To Know About Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to a report by The Global Cancer Observatory, India alone reported 72,510 cases in 2020. Take a look at the two major types of this disease, its causes, symptoms, and prevention here.

Types

The illness can be divided into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). This can be either small cell carcinoma and mixed small cell/large cell cancer or combined small cell lung cancer. This type is almost always linked to smoking cigarettes and is typically treated with chemotherapy.

NSCLC constitutes roughly 80 per cent of all lung cancer cases. It usually progresses and metastasises slower than SCLC. There are three types of NSCLC. The first, Adenocarcinoma, is often found in an outer area of the lung. It develops in the cells of the tissues that line the cavities and surfaces of the body and form glands. Second, squamous cell carcinoma is usually found in the centre of the lung next to an air tube (bronchus).

Large cell carcinoma can occur in any part of the lung. It tends to grow and spread faster than the other two types.

Causes

Cigarette smoking is the primary cause of lung cancer. Consuming tobacco in other forms, such as using pipes or cigars, secondhand smoking, and exposure to substances like radon or asbestos can also cause lung cancer. A family history of the disease is an added risk factor as well.

Symptoms

Symptoms people experience may differ from person to person. Many might not even notice any until cancer has advanced substantially. Lung cancer symptoms may include chest pain, wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing that gets worse or does not improve, coughing up blood, and chronic fatigue. Since these symptoms overlap with other conditions as well, it is best to get a check-up to understand the root cause.

Prevention

Here are a few steps you can take to prevent lung cancer:

Quit smoking and avoid exposure to secondhand smoke

Test your house and workplace for asbestos and radon

Reduce exposure to carcinogens and other harmful substances

Exercise regularly

Have a healthy diet

