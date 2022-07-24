Everything You Need to Know About New Omicron Sub-Lineage BA.2.75

After being first detected in India, cases of the new Omicron sub-lineage BA.2.75 have also been reported from the UK, Australia, US, Germany and Canada. The new variant of the COVID-19 virus reportedly has the ability to spread faster than others and may have immunity from vaccines. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, however, has clarified it’s still too early to predict if the sub-variant has additional immune evasion or is clinically more severe. She said that this sub-variant - BA.2.75 - seems to have a few mutations on the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein. That’s a vital part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor.

So what exactly is this BA 2.75 sub-variant of COVID-19? what are the symptoms that could lead to another wave of cases?

Advertisement

While many experts have claimed that the new Omicron sub-lineage is unlikely to cause a massive wave, it is important for elderly people with comorbidities to be careful and seek medical advice.

The BA 2.75, at present, doesn’t show any distinct signs and is likely to cause mild symptoms with low-grade fever. Some patients may also remain asymptomatic during the infection.

This sub-variant is difficult to be diagnosed with a simple RT-PCR test and sequencing is the only effective method to identify it. Hence it’s also essential to make the facility of genome sequence readily available to a larger population like RT PCR or any other type of diagnosis.

The new sub-variant is also a reminder that the pandemic has not ended yet and we should let the guards down. It is important to wear a mask whenever stepping out of home especially in crowded places and while using a public mode of transportation like bus, train, or flight. People who are eligible to get the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines must get it to have an extra layer of protection.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here