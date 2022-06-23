Everything You Need to Know Before you Start Your IVF Journey

Embracing parenthood is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. Even before the birth of a baby, the mother develops a bond with her child when they are inside the womb. However, due to various health complications, many people fail to conceive naturally. While adoption is the biggest boon for such couples, many want to experience that beautiful period of nine months. With the advent of various methods, medical science has come up with numerous ways to help couples who want their own child. One such method is In vitro fertilization (IVF).

You must have heard this term a number of times and if you are someone who is planning to start a family but facing difficulties, then your doctor might suggest IVF. However, before going for this method, you must know everything about it.

What is IVF?

IVF is one of the most effective technologies that help in reproduction. In this method, a mature egg is collected from ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a lab. After fertilisation, the embryo is transferred to the uterus. The process is costly and time-consuming.

Is IVF safe?

IVF is considered to be a safe option. However, IVF also can also lead to multiple births if more than one embryo is transferred to your uterus. The IVF journey can also be financially, physically and emotionally draining.

When to opt for IVF?

There are multiple occasions when you and your partner can consider going for an IVF treatment.

Blockage in the fallopian tube

Due to blockage in the fallopian tube, a fertilised egg or an embryo is unable to travel to the uterus for further development. In this case, IVF becomes helpful in which the embryo is directly planted inside the uterus. Reproductive diseases

If a male or a female has some underlined reproductive issues such as low sperm count, or ovulation disorder, they can opt for this treatment. Age factor

If a woman is in her late 30s and 40s, then they might face issues in conceiving naturally. Usually, this method can help a woman conceive at a later stage. Fibroids

Fibroids are benign tumours in the uterus which are common in women in their 30s and 40s. It can interfere with the implantation of the fertilised egg. Other conditions

Unexplained infertility, genetic disorder, previous tubal sterilization and so on are other conditions in which IVF is recommended.

