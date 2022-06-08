Excess Garam Masala In Your Curry? Try These Easy Hacks To fix it

Spicy food is not everyone’s favourite. While cooking though you take care to keep all the ingredients balanced to serve a tasty dish at times you may miss to add something or add something in excess. This makes the dish too sweet, salty or spicy. It’s easier to adjust extra sweet or salt in the dishes but many wonder how to fix the extra spice, especially when you use garam masala, the indispensable hot spice mix used in every kitchen across India.

Garam masala is widely used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Excess garam masala would change the taste of the curry into bitterness and also it would change the colour of the curry, which may not be pleasant to the eye. Too much spice in the food item may also cause stomach problems.

At times whenever you end up adding too much garam masala to your curry, you need not to throw that dish. Here are a few cooking tips to balance out that extra garam masala in your curry.

If you are fond of non-veg and add more garam masala to the chicken curry prepared by you, then you can use curd for this. Mix the curd well and mix it in the curry and cook it for a while, after this turn off the gas. The sour taste of the curd will balance out the extra spice in the curry.

Fresh cream can also be used to mellow down the hot spicy taste of extra garam masala in a dish. Use of fresh cream is good for paneer dishes. In any paneer curry if there is extra garam masala, add 1-2 cups of fresh cream as per the quantity and the spicy taste will be adjusted.

Lemon juice is another useful item to fix the extra spicy vegetarian dishes. Add 1-2 spoons of lemon juice to any dish prepared with vegetables and cook it for a few minutes on low flame and it will bring down the hot spicy taste of garam masala.

Cashew or almond paste can also be used to balance the taste of garam masala in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Make a paste of cashew nuts or almonds and mix it with the curry. After adding the paste, cook it for a few minutes and the spicy curry will be fixed.

