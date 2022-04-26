Excess of Glucon D To Cola, Summer Drinks Parents Must Avoid Offering To Their Kids

Every parent wants to make summers happy and healthy for their kids. They try various recipes, feed them several drinks, and do everything to protect them from the scorching heat. During Summers, many parents prepare several drinks for their kids. From fruit juices to Aam Panna, they want them to stay hydrated and cool all the time as kids are more prone to catch the heat as compared to adults. No parent would want their child to indulge in any unhealthy gulping, but knowingly, they give them things which are not healthy for their child. If you too are cautious about giving priority to your child’s health, then keep these simple tips in mind while giving them summer drinks.

Do not use Glucon D in excess

Advertisement

Glucon D is one of everyone’s favourite instant drinks which not only quenches the thirst but also provides energy to the body. Many parents make their kids drink Glucon D instead of regular water during summers. However, the excess use of this drink can be harmful to your kids. Glucone D has glucose in it and overconsumption of the drink can lead to the higher sugar level in the body making the child overweight and obese. So, if you want to feed your child this healthy drink, try to limit the use.

Say ‘NO’ to cold drinks

In summers, we may find a bottle of cold drink in the refrigerator of every household. It is the easiest drink to serve to guests during summers but for kids, it is not at all a healthy option. These carbonated drinks contain a lot of sugar, are proactive and have high-calorie content. Making your kid drink these cold drinks will only make them gain weight and create tooth decay. Try to avoid filling your fridge with cold drinks and if your child asks for it, make them drink other healthy juices.

Lemon Juice is their Bae

Advertisement

Lemon juice is said to be one of the best drinks in the summer. Vitamin C content helps children build immunity against summer diseases as well as fulfils their thirst. Do not add too much sugar to make it even more healthy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.