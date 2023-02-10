In every kitchen, garlic is a common ingredient. It is mostly used to enhance the taste and flavour of food. We all know garlic is very beneficial for our health and helps our heart work better, keeps away infection, and also works to keep away the problem of blood clotting. Have you ever considered that garlic can also cause serious health issues?

Yes, you heard it right. Consuming raw garlic or consuming too much garlic can even prove to be life-threatening or can cause major side effects on our bodies. Take a look at the harmful effects of consuming garlic.

1. Surgery Patient: According to the reports, garlic is considered a natural blood thinner. So if anyone has undergone or is about to undergo surgery, they shouldn’t consume garlic for a few days. Garlic does not allow blood to clot, so it is suggested not to have garlic for at least 7 to 10 days in advance. Failure to do so may result in excessive bleeding and cause surgery problems.

2. People taking blood thinners: Avoid consuming raw garlic if you are already on anticoagulants like Coumadin or Heparin. Consuming garlic and these medicines can make the blood even thinner and can cause severe problems.

3. Diabetes patients: If you are a diabetic patient, do not consume garlic in excess. Garlic reduces blood sugar. So, excessive consumption of garlic can become a problem for diabetic patients.

4. Low-blood pressure patients: Consuming garlic is very beneficial in reducing high blood pressure, but if you have low blood pressure then you should consume garlic very carefully. It can be dangerous for patients with lower blood pressure levels.

5. Not good for pregnant and nursing women: Pregnant women or lactating mothers should avoid eating garlic during this period as it may induce labour in pregnant women. Lactating mothers should avoid it because it alters the flavour of milk.

