Excessive Moles, Freckles or Warts May Be Signs of Skin Cancer, Say Experts

Moles, freckles, or warts are present on the skin and can appear alone or in groups. They are usually black or dark brown. Experts say that during the early childhood phase and up until 25 years of age, it is normal to have 10-40 moles.

As the person reaches adulthood, sudden changes are evident in the structure of the moles. They usually deal with colours, size, and texture as well. Sometimes, the hair also develops in the mole. There are some cases where the moles, freckles, or warts slowly disappear as well.

You might ask the cause of concern then. The majority of the moles are non-cancerous but the mole which looks peculiar unlike the normal is the cause of concern. Observing your moles is important as they might indicate some serious issues.

Dermatologists say that moles’ colour, height, size, shape, or some bleeding moles are dangerous. Moreover, if the moles ooze, itch, or suddenly become painful or tender, a person should consult a dermatologist.

If you notice, a wart, freckle, or mole is notched from the edge, then beware. It can be the onset of skin cancer. If the colour of warts or moles is distinct from each other in terms of evolution, diameter, and colour, then they might be non-cancerous.

If you observe red, white, pink, brown or black warts or moles appearing on the face or neck, do not ignore them, especially if their size and shape are changing with their colour. Prevention is better than cure and therefore you must consult a skincare specialist.

A weak immune system increases the chance of getting melanoma and other types of skin cancer. In such cases, strengthening the immune system with diet is essential.

