Exclusive: Celebrity Favourite JADE by Monica and Karishma Now Uses PETA-Approved Vegan Label

Driven by renowned designer duo Monica Shah and Karishma Swali’s commitment to being leather-free, couture bridal and luxury fashion label JADE is the latest company to join PETA India’s - PETA-Approved Vegan - programme to label its vegan items.

PETA India works with designers and brands in the fashion industry to bring animal-friendly styles to you. And with PETA-Approved Vegan products, JADE is giving today’s consumers the gift of mindful luxury. “As a proud homegrown label, JADE has embraced the epochal ahimsic Gandhian values of mindfulness, compassion, and respect for all life forms," says fashion designer Monica Shah, adding, “As our vegan pieces show you can create stunning, one-of-a-kind, luxurious products without harming any animal."

A celebrity favourite label, over the years JADE designs have been adorned by stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Shibani Dandekar, Vani Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Tara Sutaria to name a few. Known for creating exquisite, handcrafted garments so intricate they require thousands of hours to embroider, JADE can now boast of options free from silk, leather, wool, and other animal-derived materials.

The designer duo launched Made for Love, a collection of premium accessories, that bring the brand’s vision for cruelty-free luxury while toasting the values of veganism and mindfulness to life. In collaboration with PETA, the collection designed for men and women includes footwear adorned with Italian satin and Japanese crystals and bags crafted with silver, denim, and gold-plated enamel.

“Steeped in our core design philosophy of responsible production practices, uncompromising craftsmanship, and accountability, these special accessories catalyse an ongoing dialogue towards the creation of alternatives to animal leather. Versatile, timeless, and crafted by indigenous craftsmen, each accessory speaks a unique language that I am really proud of," says Monica Shah.

Popping up on products everywhere, the nifty PETA Approved Vegan logo makes it a snap to spot animal-friendly items at a glance. The certification authenticates handbags, shoes, clothing, accessories, furniture, and home decor items made from vegan materials rather than animal-derived ones such as leather, silk, wool, fur, and feathers.

“JADE by Monica and Karishma was one of 33 leading designers/designer brands that pledged to be leather-free, and as a conscious couture label, their deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free luxury led them to launch their first vegan premium accessory line in association with PETA India," expresses PETA India Senior Media and Celebrity Projects Coordinator Monica Chopra.

She further adds, “Love for animals and our planet, and a rejection of violence and cruelty, is the ethos based on which PETA India was established, an ethic we share with JADE, a leather-free brand. JADE shows true luxury means wearing kindness on one’s sleeves. Every single stitch, accent, and bead in JADE’s handcrafted vegan fashions and accessories reflects the brand’s compassion for animals."

