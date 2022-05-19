Exercises That Can Help You Maintain Strong, Flexible Spine

Staying fit has become a difficult task in today’s times with the fast-paced life and the competition around. Whether it is spending long hours behind a computer screen at your desk or travelling using public transport on a daily basis, they can be harmful to you if done with the wrong posture for elongated periods of time.

Our spine is one of the most important components of the body as it carries the weight of the upper body. Some core muscles of the body provide strength to the spine. The muscles found in the back, as well as the abdomen, hips, quadriceps and hamstrings together, make it strong. If these muscles are kept strong, then our lower back will always be in good shape. Let us learn about some exercises to keep the waist and spine strong.

Advertisement

Body movement

The simplest way to ensure that your back and spine are strengthened is to ensure you have adequate movement. If you have a job that requires you to sit at a desk for a long period, take small breaks and go for a walk around your workplace and stretch. On off days, go for morning or evening walks. This not only strengthens the bones but also protects the spinal cord. Along with this, it also reduces the erosion of bones that occurs with age.

The Plank exercise

The transverse abdominis is a delicate sheet-like muscle which strengthens the midsection of our body. There are also similar multipennate muscles, which keep the spine straight. It consists of several extensions, each of which is wrapped around the vertebrae like a bicycle chain. Plank exercise activates these muscles.

Pilates

Pilates may sound and look intimidating to someone who’s not familiar with it but it works wonders on the body. The focus on flexibility, strength, balance, endurance, and coordination throughout the spine and whole body make the exercise efficient for a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.