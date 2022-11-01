Exercises That Strengthen Your Lower-Back Muscles And Reduce Pain

\Without a doubt, strong and healthy muscles are crucial for overall health and fitness. From a range of household chores to professional front, muscles have a huge role to play. Whether it’s lifting bags of groceries, climbing the stairs, or bending down to pick up something from the floor, muscles help you in your day-to-day tasks. In today’s time when everyone is much occupied on their work front, having no time left for exercise and physical activities, it becomes more essential for them to opt for a fitness regime that strengthens their lower-back muscles and makes them feel active throughout the running day. We have curated 5 back-strengthening exercises that support good posture and help keep chronic problems, such as lower back pain, at bay.

Resistance band pull-apart

This is considered one of the best exercises if you are looking to strengthen your back muscles. The pull-apart exercise involves stretching a resistance band apart laterally with your arms in front of you at around your chest height. This exercise promotes upper back strength, shoulder stability, and postural health. If you are looking to activate muscles throughout your upper back, including the trapezius, rhomboids, and rear delts, then you should certainly add this to your daily fitness regime. Bridges

Known for strengthening your gluteus (butt) muscles and hamstrings, this is a great exercise that keeps you active and improves the core strength of your several muscles in combination. To perform this exercise, you need to lie down on the floor keeping your knees bent, then slowly raise your hips off the floor, and hold the posture for a few seconds. This exercise supports the lower back and hips and also promotes knee movement. Back extension

Back extension exercises are used to build lower back strength and improve the stability of your erector spinae muscles. In addition, this exercise also targets the hamstrings and glutes while improving your lower back movement. From improving overall back posture to strengthening your back muscles, back extension helps you in everything. The first step to do this exercise is to lie down on your front and bring your hands up with your elbows out to the sides. Then lift your shoulders and chest up off the floor. Lastly, press your shoulder blades together, then lower your back to the start. Quadruped single-arm dumbbell row

The exercise should definitely be included in your fitness regime as it helps build strength in your muscle and helps muscular imbalances by targeting each side individually. Apart from this, this exercise also helps in improving your upper back muscles, including your latissimus dorsi, teres minor, teres major, posterior deltoids, rhomboids, and trapezius. To perform this exercise, place your hands under your shoulders and your knees should be positioned under your hips. Hold a dumbbell in one hand. Keep a distance across the chest width and then move your shoulder blade back and pull your elbow up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwNf-v1HDp8

