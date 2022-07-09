Exercises You Can Try To Soothe Your Worst Period Cramps

Every woman’s menstrual cycle is different. While some periods are short, others are long. Periods can be tough, especially when one suffers painful cramps during the monthly menstrual cycle. There are mood swings and physical activity is often low, but exercise is exactly what one needs during this time.

As per a report in Healthline, NYC Surgical Specialist, Dr Christopher Hollingsworth said, “Both progesterone and estrogen are at their lowest during the entire length of the period phase of the menstrual cycle, which can make people feel tired and less energetic." He suggested people try new workouts during their periods instead of avoiding them as escaping physical exercise will not help them feel better.

Founder and CEO of Birthfit, Dr Lindsey Mathews, said exercising at this time can reduce cramps, headaches, or back pain associated with periods.

Here are some of the best exercises one can do during their periods:

Yoga: This will calm your muscles and provide good reinforcement. Yoga can also help to alleviate the unpleasant symptoms of menstruation, such as cramps, abdominal pain, exhaustion, etc.

Cardio: Performing cardio and aerobic exercises will help to lessen the PMS symptoms. However, make sure to keep the intensity low. By doing some light cardio, you might feel better and have fewer mood fluctuations.

Slow Walking: You may avoid running and jogging while on periods. Instead, try slow walking as an alternative for a few days. It will help our body and muscles open up and relax.

While for some the first day of their periods is the most uncomfortable, thus it is recommended to start with exercise on the second day.

Exercises you must avoid:

Intense cardio

Inverted yoga poses

Weight training

