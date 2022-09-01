Exfoliate Your Way To Bright And Nourished Skin With These DIY Scrubs

Exfoliation is a great way to keep your skin healthy and nourished. You can even make it look bright by using a body scrub as it removes the top layer of dead skin cells. It also stimulates collagen production which promotes firmness of the skin. Concocting a homemade recipe scrub for the body does not dig a deep hole in your pockets. Instead of rushing to the drugstore, customize the scrub on the basis of your skin requirement. DIY body scrubs are quite easy to make and require just a few readily available ingredients from your kitchen. Exfoliation is not recommended for daily use, instead, use it sparingly (once a week) and moisturize your skin properly post scrubbing for hydration.

Here are a few DIY scrubs you can whip up at your home from your pantry -

Coffee and Honey Scrub

Coffee exfoliation removes dead skin cells, smoothens the skin, and diminishes the appearance of cellulite. Honey on the other hand moisturizes the skin and is known to have antibacterial, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Take 3-4 tablespoons of coffee and mix it with 5 tables spoons of honey and coconut, olive, or jojoba oil. Smear the scrub to damp skin and massage gently in circles. Wash it off with warm water. After drying apply moisturizer.

Salt and Peppermint foot scrub

This DIY foot scrub will remove all the dead skin from your feet and leave your heels soft and smooth. This simple DIY scrub requires, Himalayan pink salt to work as an exfoliator, coconut oil for hydration, and peppermint oil for aroma. Soak your feet in warm water, apply the scrub, and massage. Rinse it and follow it with a foot cream.

Oats scrub

If you have sensitive skin, here’s a DIY scrub for you that will gently exfoliate and hydrate your skin as well. All you need is 1/4th cup oats, glycerin, or honey and a few drops of water. Oats have soothing, anti-inflammatory properties that will remove dead skin cells and hydrate dry patches. A dash of glycerin will lock the moisture in your skin.

Brown Sugar Scrub

This inexpensive scrub is gentle on the skin and needs just two ingredients - brown sugar and any oil of your choice like coconut, olive, almond, jojoba, etc. To unleash the magic of this scrub mix the ingredients together and massage it on your skin. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel soft as butter and supple.

Disclaimer: Do not use body scrubs on the face as it can lead to micro-tear. In case of any reaction, consult your doctor immediately. A patch test is recommended before applying anything on the skin.

