Experience Serene Beauty of the Himalayas At This Homestay Located Close to Snow Capped Mountains

Looking forward to planning your vacation at a place away from the hustle and bustle of the city? We have got the perfect resort for you - Barefoot Bungalow - a luxurious homestay that will give you the feel of home away from home. Staying in a homestay like Barefoot Bungalow is going to be an extravagant experience in nature’s lap. It is nestled in Buranskhanda, a small hill station located about 25 kilometres from Mussoorie in the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan range. It is on the road from Mussoorie to Chamba. It is a very silent, peaceful and sleepy little village best known for its stunning natural beauty.

How to reach the location?

Advertisement

An hour’s drive from Dehradun in the peaceful environs of Buranshkhanda, 5 km before Dhanaulti, this gorgeous home away from home, is surely nature’s booster shot.

Mesmerising location and view of snow-capped mountains

Aside from the promise of luxury, Barefoot Bungalow also offers plenty of recreational options, including fabulous views of iconic Himalayan peaks like Bandarpoonch, Swargarohini, Satopanth, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. You can also trek through hills and jungles; visit the Surkanda Devi temple, Tehri Lake (an artificial dam reservoir) and Jabarkhet Nature Reserve; and get a taste of adventure through activities like zip-lining, sky-cycling and offroading — and birdwatching too. For those missing the hustle and bustle of the city, Mussoorie and their Mall Road, and the very popular hill station of Landour, are not too far away.

The Homestay

Barefoot Bungalow is an intimate but luxury 3-bedroom property that takes great pains to ensure its patrons are looked after well. There are 3 attendants, a personal butler and a chef to cater to the guest’s every need. The chef, Arjun, serves you delicious, home-cooked food, and multiple cuisines too. At the time of snowfall, the beauty of this place increases manifold.

Advertisement

The wooden interiors give the cosiness and feel of a hill station. Evenings here are spent around a bonfire, and are enlivened by live music featuring a guitarist and vocalist (more warmth can be had in front of the fireplace, blazing away indoors). The restaurant is located in a glasshouse, where guests can watch their meals being freshly prepared in a live kitchen set-up. Meanwhile, a 14,000 square-foot private garden—beautifully maintained and landscaped with ponds—adds a verdant touch. Topping it all off are the gorgeous views of the snow-capped Himalayan range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barefoot Bungalow caters to a very niche clientele. People who visit this property (there have been around 100 so far) are those who want to spend quality time with friends and families but are also very particular about hygiene, comfort, ambience, food and hospitality. They seek to be pampered and taken good care of, a fact that is reflected in the homestay’s pricing.

A taste of home

Speaking of the cuisines, Chef Arjun, who comes with 16+ years of professional experience working with hospitality brands like Centara Grand and Hyatt, says, “The culinary experience at Barefoot Bungalow is like no other. While we offer international cuisines to our guests including Mexican, Italian, Chinese etc, we also offer delicious local delights like the Garhwali bhoj in a traditional setting. We always ensure that the food served is of the highest quality, presentation and experience. The guests are spoilt for choice with various experiences like candle lit dinner, picnic breakfast on bright sunny mornings, barbeques with bonfires, dinner under the stars and much more."

Harpal Singh Gulati, Co-founder, Barefoot Bungalow talks about the idea behind the luxurious homestay, and says, “My brothers and I chose to convert our family holiday home into a luxury homestay with a clear vision to create a space of comfort and luxury for those who are looking for an homely yet luxurious experience. With the vision to offer an intimate experience for our guests we have appointed 4 attendants including a butler and a personal chef who cater to every minute need of our guests."

“Our aesthetically made home with 3 comfortable rooms, beautifully maintained 14000 square-foot private garden all set in the embrace of Himalayas are perfect to unwind and relax with family and friends," he adds.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here