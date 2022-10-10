Experience The Thrill With These 5 Winter Holiday Destination In India

Winters are just a few days away. We enjoy spending months cuddling up in a blanket with a cup of coffee and peeping out the window during the season. But these are merely typical winter activities. Why not try something new this winter? Something more adventurous and exciting? Want your winter experience to be unforgettable? What are you waiting for? Get your tickets booked, pack your belongings, and let’s embark on a lifetime of adventures. From snowy retreats to spectacular beaches, let’s visit some incredible places this winter.

Gulmarg, Kashmir

A hill station that is no less than a paradise, transforms into a wintertime delight. The snow, chilly air, and lovely surroundings all enhance Gulmarg’s charm. Skiing is what this peak, Aparwath, is most famous for. Gulmarg is one of India’s most famous winter locations, and one shouldn’t miss it.

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is known for some of Kerala’s most fascinating treks because of its abundant natural beauty, and the winter season may be the ideal time to visit these routes. Kerala offers rejuvenating Ayurvedic remedies and massages to help you recover from your treks. Wayanad is among India’s top winter tourist destinations if you don’t want a hilly honeymoon.

Lakshadweep

Experience the typical island climate, swim in the clear water, discover the stunning coral reefs, and partake in a variety of water sports on Lakshadweep’s white sand beaches. Although it is a year-round tourism destination, its pleasant weather, especially during this season, makes it one of the top winter locations in India.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Also regarded as the Skiing Capital of India, Auli is surrounded by coniferous forests, snow, and oak trees. It also has some breathtaking vistas. When visiting Auli in the winter, you can engage in a variety of other activities in addition to skiing, such as chair car rides and trekking.

Coorg, Karnataka

Another amazing hill town, Coorg is a lovely destination for tourists. This area is recognized for its scenic scenery and lush, green coffee farms and is surrounded by stunning natural beauty. Due to the sky touching the hills and the shifting clouds, this lovely town is also referred to as the Scotland of India. The area is renowned for hosting adventurous activities like rock climbing and trekking in addition to the stunning scenery.

