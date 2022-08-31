Experiencing Dehydrated Skin? Follow This Easy Skincare Routine For Relief

Dry or dehydrated skin is a common concern that several people face. But how do you ensure a healthy skincare routine to prevent any kind of skin dehydration? According to a research paper titled Onset Mechanism and Pharmaceutical Management of Dry Skin in the National Library of Medicine, dehydrated skin can be effectively treated by retaining moisture in the skin and regular use of moisturisers. The paper also clarified that dry skin can be a symptom of various conditions and is most commonly seen in older people. However, if dehydrated skin is left untreated, it may lead to redness, itching, and in severe cases, eczema.

As such, are you curious about a few ways to prevent dehydrated skin? A busy work schedule and house chores should not prevent you from taking care of your skin. Take a few minutes every day to practice this gentle skincare routine. Take a look below.

Cleansing- The first step toward an effective skincare routine–cleansing is beneficial to get rid of excess sebum buildup, clogged pores, and any excess oil, dirt, makeup, or sunscreen. You ideally should not continue with your skincare if your skin is not cleansed and prepped for the next steps. However, make sure to choose a gentle, pH-friendly cleanser for your face.

Toning- The second step (which is also skipped by many people) is applying a toner to your skin, which has a thinner and lighter texture than moisturizers. If your skin is dehydrated, water-based toners will work wonders on your skin, replenishing the lost moisture and giving your skin a plump feel.

Moisturizing- Using a gentle moisturizer, preferably suited for your skin type, is the third step of your skincare routine. While choosing a moisturizer make sure to look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and skin peptides. If you are looking for a soothing moisturizer, look for ingredients such as Centella Asiatica, niacinamide, aloe vera, and more.

Apply sunscreen- Possibly one of the most popular beauty trends to have emerged in the last couple of years, sun protection from harmful UV rays of sunlight can be effectively blocked by wearing a good quality sunscreen with at least SPF 30. With advancements in the beauty industry, you are bound to find a sunscreen that is suited for your skin type; experimentation is key!

