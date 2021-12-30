Experiencing Fainting-Like Symptoms? It Could Turn Fatal if Avoided

Fainting, which is called syncope in medical terminology, is a brief loss of consciousness. Low blood pressure becomes one of the primary reasons leading to this condition. If one is experiencing regular instances of fainting, chances are that they suffer from heart ailments.

Dr JK Padhi told The Indian Express that unhealthy food habits, disturbed sleep cycle and depraved lifestyle choices leads to fainting. The doctor explained that fainting is an indication of ailments like arrhythmia and coronary heart diseases.

“What makes it worse is it affects people of different age groups — 3 percent of men and 3.5 percent of women at some point in life, and 6 percent of people over the age of 75," the doctor said.

Fainting and its fatal forms

Syncope is an indication that the person affected from this problem can even get sudden cardiac arrest. People with pre-syncope symptoms suffer from lightheadedness, nausea, weakness and abnormalities in heart beat. Fainting can prove to be fatal for several reasons.

>Arrhythmia: A common cause of syncope, it is characterised by abnormalities in heartbeat. Bradyarrhythmias is characterised by low heart beat and tachyarrhythmias is followed by fast heart beats.

>Grave Cardiovascular conditions: You are suffering from fainting but not due to dehydration? High time you should get tested for cardiovascular disease.

>Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome: Feeling your heartbeat at a high rate while standing? You could be the victim of this problem. It is a rare clinical syndrome which occurs in young women.

Considering the severe risk they pose to our health, it is essential to know about the solutions to treat this problem.

You should contact a doctor if you experience regular episodes of fainting.

Ensure that you immediately sit or lie down in case of a sudden fainting. This will help in improving blood circulation.

Lifestyle changes, medication and therapies can treat syncope. Include healthy items in your diet, and follow an exercise regimen.

Doctors can also recommend a pacemaker which is essentially a small device to manage irregular heartbeats.

