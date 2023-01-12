Experiencing Sharp Pain Under Left Rib Cage? Know About Its Causes

Sharp pain under the left rib cage is not an uncommon issue faced by people. There could be numerous reasons behind this pain. Several organs, including the spleen, lungs, heart, colon, pancreas, kidney and stomach, are located around the area, and the pain could be due to a problem in any of these internal organs. While most of the causes can be treated at home, some of them could be life-threatening and may need immediate medical treatment.

Some of the causes of sharp pain under the left rib cage include:

1. Heart Attack

A heart attack might be one of the causes of sharp pain under the left rib cage. Some other symptoms of a heart attack include fatigue, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath, cold sweat, indigestion, heartburn and aching or pressure in the chest that spreads to the jaws, back and neck.

2. Angina

Also a heart-related issue, angina refers to severe pain in the chest that may spread to the shoulders, neck, and arms. It occurs when the blood travelling to the heart lacks oxygen. Its symptoms are similar to that of a heart attack – shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, sweating and more.

3. Pericarditis

Pericarditis is a condition in which the membrane surrounding the heart swells. Its symptoms include sharp pain in the middle or left side of your chest, fatigue, cough, heart palpitations, slight fever, shortness of breath and unusual swelling of your abdomen or legs.

4. Gastrointestinal disorders

Problems related to digestion, such as irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux disease, heartburn, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease and trapped gas in the digestive tract, can all be possible reasons for pain under the left rib cage.

Problems related to other internal organs such as kidney stones, pancreatitis, enlarged spleen or infections like pneumonia, pleurisy, collapsed lung, broken ribs, endocarditis, and appendicitis, to name a few, can also be the possible causes of pain under the left rib cage.

Since there are several reasons for the pain, the best way to diagnose it is by consulting a doctor and having a proper diagnosis to find out the exact cause. This way, you can speed up the process of healing by taking specific treatments and medication.

