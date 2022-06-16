Experiencing Sudden Weight Loss? Here's Why You Must Not Take it Lightly

A regular work out and a healthy diet help you lose weight slowly without causing any damage to your physical and mental well-being. However, if you suddenly notice that you are losing weight, it is a sign that your body is saying something. Hence, monitoring your weight almost weekly is important.

A sudden decrease in weight sometimes indicates poor health conditions. If not observed and taken care of, it poses various risks to the body. According to a report published in The Times Of India, if an individual is suffering from serious diseases, body weight starts declining rapidly.

Below is the list of those serious diseases:

Cancer: Monitoring your body is important. If the weight is rapidly decreasing, it is an alarm. If an individual, with no change in diet and routine, is still losing weight, it can be a symptom of cancer. Consult the doctor as soon as possible.

Thyroid: The thyroid is of two types, one in which the weight starts increasing rapidly and the other in which the weight decreases. It has the ability to directly affect body metabolism. A continuous fall in weight sometimes can cause problems such as increased heartbeat, anxiety, and lack of sleep.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Rheumatoid Arthritis is a serious chronic disease associated with joint pain. The energy in the body is spent more, due to which the weight starts decreasing rapidly. Chronic disease is more likely to occur between the ages of 30 and 50.

Stomach-related problems: If our stomach is unhealthy, it is possible that your weight gain may take time. Sometimes, lactose intolerance, celiac, and Crohn’s which is inflammation of the intestines can also lead to weight loss.

Many times diet rich in protein and other nutrients is not absorbed in the body because of an ill stomach, due to which the problem of malnutrition starts. In such a situation, doctors recommend taking a proper diet.

Drug Addiction: The most common is drug addiction where high intake can lead to weight loss. People with an addiction do not follow a proper diet or routine because of intoxication. High intoxication in the future can also cause no appetite and so weight declines.

