Expert-Approved Tips For Healthy and Glowing Skin

Everyone desires a radiant and flawless complexion. People attempt to achieve this in a variety of ways. However, internal health is just as important as external factors in achieving flawless skin. The monsoon season is quickly approaching, and the humidity in the air can cause a variety of skin problems. Here are a few ways you can take care of your skin this monsoon.

Hydration Is The Key To Good Skin

The most important thing you can do to keep your skin healthy during this season is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and achieve glowing skin. This will also keep your skin free of toxins, which can cause acne and pimples.

A healthy Diet is Necessary

Colourful fresh fruits such as apple, banana, pomegranate, papaya, avocado, and berries are ideal for the monsoon season. These fruits are rich in skin-friendly nutrients that help clear greasiness, fight acne, and make the skin look toned and nourished.

Getting wet in the rain can also cause a series of issues. People should eat a protein-rich diet during this season. They should consume more eggs, mushrooms, and pulses. This will provide them with significant relief from their skin and hair problems. Consume plenty of whole grains, salads, sprouts, and yoghurt to stimulate the immune system and ward off infections.

Turmeric Milk and Jeera water To Flush Out Toxins:

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-acne properties, so drink turmeric milk or apply it as a face mask to prevent acne and pigmentation. Zeera water is known for its detoxifying properties; drinking it aids in the removal of toxins from the body.

Curd Mask To Avoid Hair Breakage:

Hair fall and breakage are common during the rainy season. To avoid this problem, you can use a curd mask as a home remedy. If there’s a fungal infection due to sweating, an antifungal dusting powder can be used. Aside from that, avoid getting wet in the rain.

