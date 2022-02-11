Expert Demonstrates How to Pull Out IUD From Womb Easily

The process of inserting and removing a copper-T is a painful experience for women. But now, certified nurse and midwife Sarah Pringle has shared a demonstration video describing how it can be pulled out with ease after pulling out the string it is attached to.

Sarah has shared a video on Tik Tok, writing that IUD can be pulled out gently with a special tool. Sarah said that this tool will slowly pull out the strings and then the IUD.

To demonstrate this practically, Sarah took a petri dish containing a silicon model of a womb. She used this model to depict how a device is fitted in and taken out from the womb. This practical demonstration by Sarah showed how IUDs can be removed very easily. Sarah has depicted this experiment in reply to a doubt received from a girl. The doubt was asking for a demonstration of IUD removal because she was facing a lot of high anxiety levels from the insertion.

>IUD types, effectiveness and side effects

Intrauterine devices are a type of birth control method. They prevent pregnancy by obstructing the implantation of a fertilized egg in the uterus. They can be left in the womb for 5-10 years depending on their type. IUD’s act as a form of long-lasting birth control method.

Copper IUD’s can aggregate the menstrual bleeding. They should be inserted and removed by a certified health care professional only. There are 3 types of IUD’s, i.e- Mirena, Skyla and Liletta. Mirena can be inserted for 5 years. Skyla and Liletta can remain for 3 years.

>How IUD’s are inserted

IUD’s are inserted through the vagina, cervix and into the womb. IUD is a small T shaped device that occupies the space in the womb. IUD releases copper to ward off pregnancy. IUS releases progesterone to avoid pregnancy.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

