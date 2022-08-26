Expert Explains Benefits of Eating Daadima's Gond ke Ladoo; Recipe Inside

Ever wondered why your mother advises you to consume Gond ke ladoo during winter season? The sweet dish doesn’t only satisfy one’s sweet tooth but also holds a higher nutritious value that makes them healthy to consume. In addition to this, the sweet dish is considered extremely nutritious for lactating mothers. Want to know the reason? Here’s everything that you need to know about Gond ke ladoo’s health benefits and why one must consume it.

Why is Gond ke ladoo nutritious?

A clinical dietitian and founder of Health Habitat, Prachi Shah, told Indian Express that Gond ke ladoo is known for enhancing the production of breast milk for women. She said, “The protein requirement of the mother increases after the birth of their baby. Gond ladoos have enough protein and healthy fats that nourish them. Many mothers, after delivery, suffer from urinary tract infections (UTI). Gond is immensely used in Ayurveda practices to treat UTI."

Shah explains that a mother’s immunity after delivery of a baby turns extremely low which makes them at more risk of contracting cold, cough, and ulcers. She added that Gond ke ladoo provides iron to the body and boosts a person’s immunity to fight these infections.

Gond Ke Ladoo Ingredients:

1/3 cup Edible Gum Gond

Ghee

2 tbsp Melon Seeds

2 tbsp Poppy Seeds

2 tbsp Pistachios (sliced)

2 tbsp Almonds (sliced)

2 tbsp Cashew Nuts (chopped)

3 tbsp Dry Coconut (grated)

1 cup Fox Nuts / Makhana (chopped)

1 cup Wheat Flour

1 & 1/2 tsp Dry Ginger Powder

1/2 tsp Nutmeg Powder

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

1 & 1/4 Powdered Sugar (sift)

Pistachio Flakes

How to make Gond ke ladoo?

Start by heating about 2 tablespoons of ghee and let it warm up.

Once warmed up, add 2 tbsp of Gond into the pan and keep stirring it.

Flip the Gond to cook it properly from all the sides, otherwise, they’ll remain hard in the centre.

Once they’ve popped up completely, remove the Gond out of the ghee.

Repeat the same procedure twice, with another batch of 2tsbp of Gond.

Use a steel bowl to pound and crush the Gond into small pieces.

In the next step, heat the pan with ghee and add 2 tbsp of melon seeds, poppy seeds, chopped pistachio, almonds, and cashew nuts.

Roast these ingredients on low heat. Once slightly fried, add 3 tbsp of dry coconut.

When the coconut turns golden brown, take everything off the flame.

Allow the ingredients to cool down before adding them to a blender to turn them into a finely powdered mixture.

Again heat up the pan with a little bit of ghee and add 1 cup of makhanas (fox nuts) in it, fry them in low heat.

Take it out in a blender and grind it as well. Take a large bowl, add all the powdered ingredients together and give it a good mix.

While doing so, add 1/4th cup of powdered sugar to the dry ingredients.

For the ladoo batter, use one cup of normal wheat flour and roast it in about 4-6 tbsp of ghee.

Keep stirring the flour continuously on low heat for 5-6 minutes. If the mixture turns too dry, add in more ghee.

Once golden brown, add flavours to the batter using 1 and a half tsp of dry ginger powder, half tsp of nutmeg powder, and 1 tsp of cardamom powder.

Mix well for a few seconds and turn off the flame and let it cool.

Mix the prepared batter in the bowl of dry ingredients and mix it well. If the mixture is too dry, keep adding hot ghee for good consistency.

Shape it in the form of ladoos and they’re ready to serve.

