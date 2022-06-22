Expert Explains How To Take Care Of Yourself If You Are 40

Reaching the age of 40 is a significant milestone in a person’s life and in almost every respect. It is an urgent time to be more devoted to upholding your commitments to family, parents, and children. As a result, you may not pay much attention to your health. Thus, regardless of hectic work, increasing children’s expectations, or elderly parents, 40 is the ideal age to take responsibility for your health for long-term well-being.

Food is the best and most important step to take care of when it comes to health. So, how to take care of yourself if you are touching 40?

According to Rajeshwari V Shetty, HOD-Dietetics, Fortis SL Raheja Hospital, it is extremely important to eat the right and nutritious food at the right time. Protein-rich diets are a must, and they should always contain a variety, including lean meats, poultry, seafood, and plant-based foods such as beans, peas, and soy products.

As per the specialist, you should stay away from saturated fats as much as possible. This includes high-fat meats, full-fat dairy products, and fried food, which can be dangerous when consumed daily. Instead, strive for unsaturated, heart-healthy fats like olive oil, rice bran oil, nuts and seeds. Both men and women should include a variety of foods from different food groups.

A balanced diet is a must. It is important to include a variety of foods rich in nutrients to reduce the risk of various diseases. An adequate number of vitamins and minerals, dietary fibres, and phytonutrients are healthy options. Foods rich in iron, calcium and vitamin D are beneficial for any age group and can lead to a healthy body throughout your life.

Sugars and alcohol should be a big no-no. While it is ok to have them once in a while, it is also important to understand that they are very harmful to your body if taken regularly.

