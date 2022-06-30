Expert Explains The Right Way to Exercise to Address Obesity

Over the last several years, obesity has emerged as a big problem. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation worsened after none of us could step out let alone go to the gym.

As the pandemic eased, people started focusing more on their health. Many have started spending hours exercising daily to reach their body goals, but what is the right way to exercise and how much time should one spend on it.

According to a report from Harvard University, Physical exercise raises people’s overall energy expenditure, which can help them maintain energy balance or even lose weight if they don’t overeat to compensate for the additional calories they burn. Physical exercise reduces waist fat and total body fat, reducing the progression of abdominal obesity.

Advertisement

Weightlifting, push-ups, and other muscle-strengthening activities increase muscle mass, increasing the amount of energy the body burns throughout the day. Even while at rest and making weight control simpler, physical activity helps reduce stress and anxiety, and this mood boost may encourage people to adhere to their exercise routines over time.

Dev Singh, a fitness trainer at Fortier Fitness in Noida, says that to get rid of obesity and lead a healthy lifestyle, a healthy diet with exercise is a must. To lose weight, consistency is the key, and everyone should make exercise a part of their daily routine, he said.

Everyone should work out between 45 minutes to 1 hour every day, the trainer said, adding if the gym is not the option, running or stretching in your nearby park is a good option. Other than overeating, a proper sleep schedule is also a very important factor in controlling weight gain.

Advertisement

According to Dev Singh, to control your weight gain and reach better fitness, you have to take a certain amount of carbohydrates, protein and other nutrient-rich foods. Lifestyle improvement comes with proper exercise and diet. Staying away from fried food and foods rich in sugar is a must and proper hydration is also necessary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.