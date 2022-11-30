Expert Highlights Male Infertility Issues Caused By Diabetes

Do you know diabetes can not only give rise to heart disease or kidney issues but also create fertility issues in both men and women? Dr Sneha Sathe, who is a Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility by profession, during her latest with HT Lifestyle explained the negative effects when a body can’t produce insulin or can’t effectively use the insulin. The pumped-up blood sugar in the bloodstream when left uncontrolled or untreated can result in damage to nerves, heart, kidneys, and other organs also causing fertility issues. The medical expert highlighted a few issues related to male infertility that men suffer due to chronic diabetes.

Erectile dysfunction

Men suffering from chronic diabetes are likely to be at a higher risk of suffering from erectile dysfunction also known as impotence. It refers to the inability of a man to keep an erection firm enough for sexual intimacy. Though erection trouble isn’t a cause for concern or harmful, it ends up increasing stress and affecting the confidence of a person. The doctor suggests erectile dysfunction can be a result of nerve damage or blood circulation issues in a diabetic patient.

Retrograde ejaculation

Retrograde ejaculation, also known as dry orgasm, is a condition when semen enters the bladder instead of emerging out of the male genitalia during orgasm. A person climaxes but is able to ejaculate with little or no semen at all. This condition isn’t harmful to health but it can adversely result in male infertility.

Hypogonadism

Uncontrolled diabetes or chronic diabetes can result in the body producing less testosterone, a hormone released by the body’s sex glands. The outcome can lead to reduced sex drive in males.

Delayed ejaculation

Delayed ejaculation also known as impaired ejaculation is a medical condition wherein the body demands an extended period of sexual stimulation for men before the release of semen from the male genitalia. A few men suffering from this condition are likely to be unable to ejaculate at all. According to the doctor, this problem also occurs due to nerve damage in diabetic patients.

Low sperm quality

The medical expert suggests though sperm motility is less affected in diabetic patients, it is likely that the condition can damage sperm quality in men. The condition known as oligozoospermia occurs when a male body produces less than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen. Along with diabetes, even obesity can adversely affect sperm quality.

Sperm DNA fragmentation

The doctor highlights high glucose levels in the body can result in increased oxidative stress in the body which can affect the quality of sperm as a DNA package carrier.

