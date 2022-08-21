Expert Recommends Getting Tested If One Suffers From Respiratory Problem To Identify Covid-19 Or Seasonal Flu

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases across Delhi, the national capital has also seen a rise in seasonal flu cases recently. In addition to seasonal flu, cases of dengue and chikungunya have also rapidly increased in the city due to the monsoon. In the last 24 hours, the metropolitan city has recorded 1,652 new active cases and eight deaths. The seasonal flu and Covid-19 have similar symptoms, which has left many confused. However, the concern has recently been addressed by Dr Viny Kantroo, a Pulmonologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

Dr Kantroo, while speaking to News Nine, mentioned that a lot of patients are dismissing fever, cough and cold as seasonal flu. She then recommended that the best way to take precautionary measures is by getting tested for Covid-19 since the symptoms of seasonal flu are almost similar to coronavirus. Dr Kantroo added that both the diseases are upper respiratory infections and people with comorbidities are at higher risk for both diseases.

If compared, the impact and transmissibility of vector-borne monsoon fever and Covid-19 are completely different. However, both illnesses have a few similarities in the symptoms. The monsoon season diseases have signs of high fever, fatigue, and joint and muscle pain, which are also the same indications for Covid-19. Both Covid and the common cold are respiratory diseases which include sore throat, cough, fever, body ache and more.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, health experts have asked people to take precautionary measures and advised them to get tested in case of any symptoms. Dr Kantroo also mentioned that Covid-19 can also be identified as it comes in clusters. “So, if you are Covid-19 positive, it is expected that most of the family members or people around you will also show symptoms," she added.

She further stated that in the current variants, BA.2.75 and BA.5, people can still get a mild infection. On the other hand, people are quite immune to seasonal diseases as these diseases come every year.

