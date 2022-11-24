Expert Suggests 3 Winter Foods For A Healthy And Glowing Skin

Winters are really harsh on the skin; the dry wind of the cold weather draws the moisture away from the skin. The flakiness and dry patches are the results of the low humidity during this season. No matter what amount of lotions and moisturizers you apply, the skin still looks dry and dull.

So how to protect and combat winter skin from the inside out? You may want to swap your skincare products as some products may prove to be not so good for the skin in the longer run. Tweaking your diet is the best way to take care of your skin health in this season. Adding healthy foods like almonds to your diet helps in preventing dryness and achieve healthy and glowing skin no matter how cold it gets. Dr. Geetika Mittal, Medical Director and cosmetologist shares three perfect winter foods to keep your skin healthy and glowing:

Almonds

Almonds are great for the skin in winters. Being a healthy snack, almonds are also considered a beauty food due to their nutritional value. Daily consumption of almonds is beneficial for overall skin health in many ways. They are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which has been shown to impart anti-aging properties. Rich in vitamins, they can help to fight early signs of ageing and moisturize the skin. They contain hydrating elements and prevent the skin from getting dry. The Vitamin E present in almonds helps in protecting the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Eating soaked almonds has proven to be super beneficial for health, you can soak almonds every night and eat them in the morning. You can also add almonds to your soups and salads or have them as snacks any time of the day.

Avocado

Avocados are known to be good for skin health as they are packed with Vitamin E and healthy oils that nourish the skin from deep within, keeping your skin moisturized. The monosaturated fats present in Avocados help in retaining moisture in the skin. They also contain various nutrients and have nutrient-restoring properties. Additionally, glutamine amino acid present in avocados helps in cleansing the skin and protecting the skin from several environmental factors. Apart from having it sliced in your salad, you can also try something different like avocado hummus, avocado soup, or even a healthy avocado shake.

Spinach

Loaded with various essential nutrients, this leafy green vegetable helps in improving overall skin health, and even toned and radiant skin. Spinach contains antioxidants along with Vitamins A and C, which help in curing skin infections and help clean the skin inside out by boosting blood flow. The iron found in spinach can help in fighting anemia. And lutein, which is also found in spinach, protects the skin from sun damage. You can include spinach in your salads, soups, and other meals. Skin-detoxifying spinach juice can be consumed to avoid dry skin. You can also have a warm bowl of spinach cream soup in winter to drive the blues away.

Remember to add these amazing foods to your diet for healthy-looking winter skin and, glow on!

