Expert Suggests Ways to Talk About ‘Sexting’ With Your Child

Having an open conversation with your child about sex may seem awkward, but it is more than a necessity. Parents often feel ashamed and embarrassed while talking about it to their children, especially for the first time. However, it’s very crucial for you as a parent to educate your child on sex to ensure their well-being. Conveying the right and healthy conversation regarding sexual necessities is important, especially during this digital age where teens often engage in sexting.

In fact, a study by the National Library of Medicine 2017 revealed that around 40.5% of male teens and 30.6% of females have engaged in sexual conversation. And the numbers keep on rising. Speaking on the subject, Pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine Specialist Dr. Hina Talib shared an Instagram post about the ways to help you navigate a successful conversation on sexting with your child.

Start the conversation early: Start talking about what a healthy relationship looks like. It’s important to speak to them about consent and how to be a good digital citizen without mentioning the subject of sexting Brainstorm with your child:You can talk about all the possibilities one can face regarding sex and brainstorm ways to say no. And to make your kid feel more comfortable, it’s essential to deflect the request with humour. Calm down:If your child is engaged in sexting and has been sharing or receiving nudes, you don’t need to panic. Calm down and regain your composure before you say anything to them. If you overreact, your child will feel ashamed, which can severely harm them in the future. Do scenario planning: Try to make things as normal as possible, like playing a game of what-ifs with your child, asking them what they would do if they received a sext or someone pressured them for nudes. Make it about someone else: If you hear anywhere about a minor charged with possession of child pornography, use that as an example and raise the issue with your child. Delete: If your child has nude photos of themselves or any minor on their phones, explain why the picture needs to be deleted, but be careful with your words and tone. Designate a proxy: If you have a troubled or complicated relationship with your teen, it would be best to bring in another adult and convey all your concerns to them. And then, let them talk to your child if they are comfortable.

