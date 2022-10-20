Expert Suggests Winter-Care Tips To Keep Your Baby’s Skin Smooth

With the changing season, worrying about your baby’s skincare is pretty normal. And with winters around the corner, it becomes essential to give extra care and nourishment to your baby. Just like your skin needs extra care during winter, your baby’s skin also needs proper care, especially because they have more delicate and sensitive skin than adults. Talking about the same, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Mukesh Batra, founder and chairman of Emeritus at Dr Batra’s Healthcare shared some tips to help nourish your baby’s skin during winter.

Use soft fabrics: Your baby’s skin is more sensitive during winter, so to avoid rashes and irritation, dress them in soft and breathable fabrics.

Advertisement

Avoid scented products: Scented products can be pretty harmful to a baby. That’s why using only clinically approved products with natural ingredients is recommended. You can also decide through expert advice which product would suit your baby well. Using unnatural products or even bubble baths is not suggested for babies.

Oil massages: To reduce the skin dryness of your baby during winter, give them oil massages regularly. You can use oil infused with olive and winter cherry (Ashwagandha) as it helps in softening their skin.

Baby bath: In winter, it’s advised to bathe your baby once every two days with lukewarm water. Do not use hot water, as it can harm the protective layer of the baby’s skin. It’s essential to reduce the bathing time during winter.

Use cleaners: Make sure you use a gentle cleanser infused with aloe vera, milk, and almond oil. It will help prevent post-bath dryness to your baby’s skin.

Advertisement

Moisture: To keep your baby’s skin hydrated, it’s important to use moisturizers that have natural ingredients such as oils and liquorice. It will keep their skin supple and nourished.

Stay tuned for more information!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here