Experts Explain How Maintaining Healthy Dopamine Levels Leads to Happiness

There is a surge in pleasure and happiness when dopamine levels rise. We get disappointment, though, when its quantity decreases. So what exactly is dopamine? Dopamine is a chemical messenger that motivates the brain to do a variety of positive things. Many positive emotions such as inspiration, memories, happiness, and relaxation are born in the mind when a large number of dopamine chemicals are released in the brain. When this chemical is released in small quantities, people exhibit depressive behaviour. However, our daily habits are beginning to have an impact on dopamine. Caffeine, social media, and video games are pushing it to the limit.

Experts explain how maintaining healthy dopamine levels can lead to happiness:

The only way to recover from addiction is to stop using.

Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist and Stanford University professor, advises taking a look at your daily routine to see if any of your activities is becoming compulsive. If that’s the case, it may contribute to a decrease in your happiness by increasing dopamine levels. According to Lembke, a person became indebted as a result of his addiction to online shopping. Instead of medicine, he was asked to refrain from shopping online for a month. It does not take 30 days for everyone to recover; many people can break the habit in as little as a week.

Exercise Can Help You Balance Your Dopamine Levels

Exercise can sometimes cause pain, but it can also bring about positive change. Every decade, 10% of dopamine decreases with age. Exercise can help to keep it in check. Music serves as a motivator during this time. According to Nora Volkow, a dopamine researcher and psychiatrist, people drink caffeine to increase activity. The key point is to not keep your mind constantly focused on the same task. He must rest. Only then will the brain’s dopamine balance be maintained.

Take a cold shower to unwind.

Dopamine levels that are too high or too low can cause mental health problems in the long run. You may feel good one moment and then feel negative the next. Taking a shower with cold water, according to Professor Anna Lembke, can be beneficial at such times. Coldwater has also been shown in some studies to increase feel-good chemicals in the brain, such as dopamine. Bathing in cold water, meals at regular intervals, and sleeping in small tents are all included.

