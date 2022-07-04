Expert Explain How To Exercise If You Are Diabetic

More and more people are reporting diabetes around the world. With our unhealthy lifestyle choices, including a high sugar diet, lack of exercise, and hectic work schedules, cases of diabetes have also increased. Some diabetic patients, who want to get better and not depend on medication, prefer to exercise. While doctors advise everyone to exercise, the big question is if diabetic patients can go to the gym.

Senior Consultant Medicine and Diabetes Expert Dr Lalit Kaushik says that patients with diabetes should go to the gym 1-3 times a week. They should not do cardio exercises, which affect the heart, including running, cycling, jumping rope, etc. Diabetics will benefit from exercising their shoulders, waist, abdomen, and legs. All patients should consult a doctor before starting weighted exercises as there can be an issue of low sugar levels.

Exercises of this kind can help reduce the number of medicines that a patient has to take. Plus, it helps with heart conditions. Diabetes causes the weakening of bones, which can be prevented by constant exercise and keeping a healthy diet.

According to the expert, diabetic patients should always keep a banana with them while exercising. This is for if your sugar levels drop after exercising. All patients must be wary of their blood sugar levels before and after exercising. If the change is drastic, you should consult with a doctor immediately.

People who use insulin or insulin secretagogues (oral diabetes medications that stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin) are at risk of hypoglycemia if their insulin dose or carbohydrate consumption are not adjusted with excessive exercise. It is critical to check your blood sugar before engaging in any physical activity to avoid hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Consult your diabetes care team to determine how you may be at risk of hypoglycemia.

