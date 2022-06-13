Home » News » Lifestyle » Explained: How Painkillers Bring Relief To Our Bodies

Updated: June 13, 2022, 14:12 IST

A painkiller is something all of us are aware of. It’s our go-to medicine when we are in pain. But have you ever wondered how a painkiller works? Let’s know how.

According to the report on the Patient website, medicine like Paracetamol or Ibuprofen uniquely reduce pain. When we get hurt, a lot of chemicals are produced in our body and they cause us pain. An enzyme called cyclo-oxygenase (COX) helps in making chemicals called prostaglandins.

These prostaglandins cause inflammation and pain where we sustain injury. NSAIDs or Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs help reduce this chemical, thereby also reducing pain. Paracetamol is also known to work similarly.

On the other hand, Opioids work differently. They bind to our receptors known as opioid receptors in the central nervous system, gut and other body parts. When this happens, our tolerance for pain increases and the way we feel pain and our reaction to it are both reduced to make us feel better.

Usually, doctors prescribe us Paracetamol but if you have both pain and inflammation, NSAIDs work better. Weak and strong opioids, on the other hand, are prescribed to people suffering from severe pains and are usually not prescribed as much as NSAIDs and Paracetamol.

first published: June 13, 2022, 14:12 IST