Explained: Myth Around Eating Sour Food During Menstruation

Tragically, menstruation still remains a taboo even among educated folks. For ages, a Dadi, Nani, or other “elder" relative in a traditional Indian home has forbade menstruating women from visiting the kitchen or the temple, blaming their “impurity." As a result, we grow up believing that menstruation is filthy and continue to believe this and other myths. One of these unfounded misconceptions is about sour food.

There are several explanations for this. Some people believe that eating sour fruits can trigger severe menstrual cramps, while others feel that eating sour foods causes the flow to become heavier. Others believe that sour meals might cause the menstrual flow to stop quickly. But is it the reality? Let’s know.

The connection between sour food and menstruation

Advertisement

Many people seem to believe this myth, yet there is no scientific proof that sour foods are harmful to women’s health when they are on their cycle. There is no specific meal that a menstruating lady should avoid. Indeed, these are the times when you must eat nutritious meals, sour or not. This is due to the blood loss that occurs during menstruation, which might make you feel weak.

As a result, you must offer your body an extra dosage of wellness by eating foods that you enjoy. It’s critical to remember that our menstrual cycle is controlled by hormones, not taste buds. As a result, consuming sour foods seems to have no effect on menstruation.

>What to eat during the menstruation cycle then?

If you are one of those who experience period cramps, try one of these healthy remedies to help relieve your symptoms:

>Peppermint

According to a 2016 research, peppermint tea can help relieve PMS symptoms and cramps. It can specifically treat menstruation pains, nausea, and diarrhea.

>Foods high in iron

You shed a lot of blood when you menstruate. As a result, specialists recommend including iron-rich foods in your diet to avoid deficiency. During your low iron days, eat foods like spinach, lentils, and pumpkin seeds to supplement your iron intake.

>Consume more protein

When you’re on your period, you need to eat a lot of protein. Whether it’s a milkshake or yoghurt, make sure you’re getting enough protein in your diet. You can also consume poultry, eggs, and fish. Protein can aid in giving your body energy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.