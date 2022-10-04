Explore the Land of Enchanting Beauty Roing; All You Need to Know

Although there are many famous places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh, Roing has something special to offer. Located in Lower Dibang Valley, Roing is known for its attractive sites like lush hills, deep valleys of the Himalayas, archaeological sites, rivers, waterfalls, deep gorges, and serene lakes.

The Bhishnanagar Fort and Nehru Industries also show the historical importance of this city.

Mhow Wildlife Sanctuary

One of the most famous tourist places in Roing is the Mhow Wildlife Sanctuary. It is quite famous among travellers for its natural beauty and various wildlife species. Catch the sight of wild animals, including tiger, leopard, jackal, Himalayan black bear, Indian porcupine, and wild dog. Besides this, the place teems with varieties of flora.

Mayudia:

Located about 60 km from Roing, Mayudia, situated at an altitude of 8000 feet, is the perfect place to immerse oneself in the beauty of nature. This can be the best tourist spot to visit with family, friends, or solo. A perfect place for those who want to be in solitude.

Hunli

A small town situated at an altitude of 5000 feet is quite popular among travellers. The greenery of the place teamed with snow is a sight to behold. One will hardly see such mesmerizing beauty anywhere else. Adventure seekers will find the place engaging as one can experience trekking and many other adventurous activities. Here you can also reach the cave temple of Kupunli by trekking for two hours.

