Explore The Lesser Known Gem Of Arunachal Pradesh, The Namdapha National Park

There is nothing a tourist cannot find in the North East. This region has a little bit of everything, from adventure to heritage. The Northeast has some of the best wildlife sanctuaries in India. Namdapha in Arunachal Pradesh offers the best of flora and fauna. It is the only National Park in India where four species of big cats – tiger, leopard, snow leopard, and clouded leopard – have been spotted.

The Namdapha National Park is located in the Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh. The expansive tropical rainforest of this national park is located just a few kilometres from Miao among hazy hills and the Noa-Dihing river. Namdapha was established as a national park in 1983 and is designated as a tiger reserve.

The fourth largest national park in India, Namdapha has more than 1400 different species of animal and plant life. Unquestionably a hotspot for biodiversity, the Namdapha National Park is home to the Hoolock Gibbon, the only ape species present in India.

Given the sensitive nature of the area and its proximity to the Indo-Myanmar-China tri-border area, tourists are required to have valid travel documents by both the state and the central governments.

One can engage in a variety of activities while visiting this national park, including wildlife viewing, touring the Miao museum, going on an elephant safari, and participating in challenging activities like hiking.

Namdapha is ideal for camping enthusiasts because it is the only National Park in the country that allows camping within the forest. The park is highly sought-after by birdwatchers from all over the world. The fact that a large portion of it is inaccessible has contributed to the preservation of Namdapha’s immaculate condition in its natural state.

To stop encroachment, a major source of worry, Namdapha National Park authorities recently strengthened the surveillance systems.

