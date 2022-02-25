Eye Infections that Have Dire Consequences

Eyes are one of the most vulnerable parts of the human body. Many experts consider the eyes to be the anatomical extension of the brain due to multiple close connections of the brain with eyes. The perception of people about eyes has gone far ahead than just visibility.

Eyes have much more to contribute and influence in the body than just vision. As a result, ailments pertaining to the eyes have gained weight in terms of seriousness, as many infections in the eyes might lead to other dire consequences.

Here are five ailments related to the eye that, if not diagnosed in time, might lead to consequences ranging from blindness to death.

Conjunctivitis

A thin layer of tissue covers the insides of the eyelids and the whites of the eyes. Itchiness and watery eyes are symptoms that might hit first. However, things go haywire after bacterial conjunctivitis sets up and triggers Sepsis.

Uveitis

It is the inflammation of the uvea. Uvea is the middle layer of the eyeball containing the iris. The symptoms may include blurry vision, floaters, redness of the eyes, among others. Generally, uveitis is fostered in the body suffering from conditions like herpes zoster infection, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.

Rhino Orbital Cerebral Mucormycosis

A disease that got a lot of attention during the advent of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mucormycosis, is also known as Black Fungus. The disease has a high mortality and morbidity rate. The fungus can enter the nasal area, reach the blood vessels, spread sinuses, and spread into the brain, after which it can be deadly.

Aspergillosis

Like Mucormycosis, orbital aspergillosis also enters the body through the nasal cavity and gains access to the brain. Generally, people who become victims of Aspergillosis are people who have low immunity.

Keratitis

The disease occurs on the coloured part of the eye and is generally caused by the misuse or careless handling of contact lenses. This can include wearing lenses for long hours, maintaining poor hygiene of the lens. The consequence of the disease may be as lethal as permanent loss of vision.

