Eye-makeup Trend: Add That Pop of Colour to Your Usual Eyeliner Routine

When it comes to eyeliner, everyone has a preference: thin or thick, winged or straight. Based on your eye shape, how you contour your eyes may dramatically alter their appearance, from elevating them to making them appear larger. And with all of the wonderful new colours to play with, it’s a lot of fun to branch out from the standard black.

From deep reds and blues to dark browns and yellows, there’s a hue to complement any aesthetic you’re going for. So, get a few bright eyeliners and your favourite new mascara, and play with new looks for different occasions.

White Eyeliner

This new eyeliner is getting popular among young women. White eyeliner creates a completely distinct look and can definitely draw attention to your eyes. Make an outline with a white eyeliner pencil across your whole eyelid near your lashes and only on the bottom outer corner of your eye, making sure that both ends do not meet. This is appropriate for dinners and nighttime events.

Thick Blue Eyeliner

This style is incredibly inviting and catchy. It goes well with sophisticated attire or a silk gown. If you want to be daring, you can wear this. Cover half of your top lash line with a strong blue pencil. Lift the pencil up at the corners to create a winged effect. Apply a little glitter to the eyelids as a final touch.

Gold Eyeliner

A gold eyeliner can instantly bring out your ethnicity and channel your inner diva effortlessly. Make a broad catty-shaped border with black eyeliner. Remember to keep the boundaries in mind and not to fill them yet! Fill in the shape with a golden eye pencil. You may wear these elegant gold eyes practically anyplace, including weddings, dinners, and cocktail parties.

Black and Yellow

You can experiment with different colour combinations. One of the most effective colour combos is black and yellow. Outline your lash line with black eyeliner, thin at the corners and thick in the centre. Now, using a yellow pencil, draw the precise contour of the black liner you used. Increase the thickness of the yellow lining. Here’s a great high-fashion outfit for you. It’s appropriate for a girl’s night out.

