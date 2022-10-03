Eyebrows Done Right: Tips To Groom and Maintain Your Eyebrows

Eyebrows play a very important role on one’s face. Eyebrows give definition to the face and well-groomed eyebrows can enhance facial features, make you look more youthful, add a lift to your face, make your eyes look bigger, add a frame to the eyes, and overall refine the look on your face.

But if over plucked or tweezed a little more than required, it can lead to timid and bewildered arches. Some of us of us love bushy brows while others prefer a super clean shape to balance the features. But without precise grooming, brow shapes can go astray. Do not worry, in just few easy steps, the shape of your eyebrows can be maintained. Check out these steps to reclaim your brow shape.

Use a good quality tweezer to pluck out any extra or stray hair on your eyebrows to have a good shape and the look of well-kept eyebrows. “Also using a good pair of tweezers will make the process of plucking very less painful or almost painless," says Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty.

Trim eye brows using a tiny pair of scissors. “To start, brush the front of your eyebrows straight up and carefully trim the extra uneven hairs. Brush eyebrow hair upwards with an eyebrow brush or spoolie," says Pooja Malhotra, make-up expert, Kiko Milano.

Use a powder-based eyebrow filler if you are a beginner at filling your eyebrows or if you have sparse hair, or use a gel-based formula if you have dense hair and need a little filling with more taming of your brow hairs, and pomade formulas are best if you like a bolder brow look on yourself. “Matching the right shade of brow product is crucial. Use a shade of brown that matches your natural hair color, brow color, and one that works well with your natural skin tone. Avoid using black for your eyebrows, as black can look too harsh and not very pleasing on the face," adds Goyal.

Add depth and fill in gaps with light upward strokes for a natural look, never drag back and forth. “Blend outwards and brush again for a more natural effect," feels Malhotra.

Go an extra step to add detail to your eyebrows. Use a fine brow pencil or an ink-based brow pen to draw out and mimic natural hair-like strokes to add detail, depth, and definition to your brows. Use a brow pencil or pen that is a shade darker than your natural hair colour so that it adds just the right depth to your eyebrows.

For the final touch and well-polished and groomed eyebrows, set them in place using a mattifying clear brow gel. This will keep your eyebrows in place and not have an oiliness around your eyebrows.

