Facial Hair: Women, Try These 5 Natural Ways to Remove Them

All women have facial hair. Some have thin and not-so-visible hair on their face while some have thick and dark hair. Presence of dense facial hair in women can be a sign of existing medical conditions like PCOD or Thyroid. The process of removing facial hair can include waxing, threading and laser treatments. However, they can damage your skin by using hot wax or sharp threads leaving your pores open. Laser treatments are quite expensive in comparison to the two methods. All three methods do give good results but are either harmful or can make a hole in your pocket.

In such case, do you have any other option to remove your facial hair? The answer is YES!

The never-ending search for the right products which are effective as well as non-harmful ends in your kitchen cabinet. However, home remedies don’t remove the hair from the root but they are said to be effective in slowing down the hair growth.

Let’s have a look at few of the natural remedies which give good results without pinching your pocket:

Lemon, Sugar and Water

Prepare a pack using 1 tbsp sugar, 2 tbsp lemon juice and 3 tbsp water. With the help of a cotton ball, apply the mixture of your face and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Rinse it with water.

The pack can help in removing the unwanted hair. The bleaching properties of lemon and exfoliating properties of sugar brightens the skin giving it a long-lasting glow.

Gram Flour, Turmeric and Rose Water

The magical gram four (besan) not only remove hair but also keeps your skin moist and soft giving it a vibrant glow. To make this pack, mix gram flour and turmeric in equal portions with rose water. Clean your face and apply the pack. Let is dry for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with water and moisturize your face afterwards.

Banana and Oatmeal scrub

Banana is not only good for your gut but has some amazing properties when it comes to removing facial hair. Oatmeal is proven to be a great exfoliating and cleaning agent.

The scrub can be prepared by adding 2 tbsp of oatmeal into a mashed banana. Apply the paste on your face for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with water.

Papaya and turmeric mask

If your skin’s texture is a little rough, then you must apply this mask for getting a smooth skin along with getting rid of unwanted hair.

Mash a slice of papaya and add a tbsp of turmeric powder to it. Massage it on your face in a circular manner and leave it for 10 minutes. Wash it off with water to see the magic.

Egg white, corn starch and sugar

Egg is rich in protein and is used in various hair masks to have lustrous hair. But do you know egg white can be used in removing the extra hair from your face? Use this pack to have a lasting effect.

Break an egg and extract egg white in a bowl, add a tbsp corn starch and sugar to it. Apply it on your face and wait for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, peel off the mask. Interestingly, it’ll not only remove the unwanted hair but also the dead skin cells.

Treat your skin with the excellent properties of natural ingredients without harming it anymore!

