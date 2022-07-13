Facing anxiety or insomnia? Sleep with your pet to avoid such problems

Having a pet can bring immense joy to the owner and family members. Millions of people across the world enjoy their companionship and often take their pets out for a walk, love to play with them and even talk to them. Many times people even sleep with their pets on their beds or couch. Although it may be done out of love, did you know that sleeping with your pet has a wide range of mental health benefits? Yes, you read it right!

1. Deeper sleep

Sharing your bed with your pet, according to various studies, helps you relax and boosts the flow of oxytocin, which can have a significant impact on how deeply you sleep. Sleeping with your dog promotes brainwaves and syncs your heartbeat, allowing you to enter the deepest stage of sleep, REM.

2. Reduces depression

Researchers have suggested that spending even a few minutes each day with your pet increases the serotonin hormone which is a ‘feel-good’ depression-fighting hormone. A good connection with your pet increases the flow of the love chemical (oxytocin) as well.

3. It increases your sense of security

A study conducted by Taylor & Francis Online found that sleeping with a pet improves sleep quality for women. Having a dog or cat can give pet owners a sense of purpose and security, which can be beneficial in combating mental health issues.

4. It reduces stress

As per the Human Animal Bond Research Institute’s survey, 74% of pet owners claimed an improvement in their mental health because of pet contact. Furthermore, the report stated that the most stressed-out dog parents visit their doctors 21% less frequently than non-dog parents.

5. Recovers insomnia

It also reduces anxiety and stress and contributes to a healthier mood and sleeping environment. Dr Neha Dutt, a counselling psychologist also highlighted the points mentioned above. She says that pet owners are less likely to seek sleep medication.

